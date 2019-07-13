Signal flags and vintage burgees will fly from the rafters of the historic Union Chapel in the Grove as a procession of Shelter Island Yacht Club officers and trustees join in the interdominational service this Sunday, July 14 at 10:30 a.m.

Commodore Bryan Carey and other flag officers of the club will participate in the memorial service. The Chapel bell will toll for members of the Yacht Club who passed away in the last year:

Judy Bennett

Natalie Fox

Lloyd Gang

Commodore Jay Ely Helme

Elizabeth Ora Ruby

Martha Williams

Judith C. Winship

The Reverend Jill Vogt will preach. Her sermon is titled, “Running With the Wind.” She has a B.A from Denison University, a Masters in Divinity from Harvard Divinity School and a Doctor of Ministry from Acadia Divinity School. She is an ordained pastor in the United Church of Christ. Reverend Vogt and her husband, Dr. Peter Vogt, serve as co-pastors of the Moravian Church in Herrnhut, Germany. She also is part of the pastoral care team at the Zinzendorf Moravian High School in Herrnhut and represents the denomination on the German Council of Churches. Reverend Vogt said her particular theological interest is spiritual autobiography and storytelling.

They have two children, Anna and Christian. Reverend Vogt spends part of every summer on Shelter Island in one of the original camp meeting houses that has been in her family for over 100 years.

Music will be performed by Chapel organist Linda Betjeman and trumpeter Nelson Bogart. Mr. Bogart is a member of the Shelter Island Yacht Club and is in his fourth career as a full-time music composer. Beginning as a trumpet and guitar player, he was also a studio musician, lawyer and professor.

All are welcome at a reception in the Grove hosted by the Yacht Club immediately following the service.

