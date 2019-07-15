The Shelter Island’s 62nd annual fireworks show went off with a couple of hitches at Crescent Beach Saturday night — but all in all it was a spectacular showing once again.

The group of volunteers who put on the event, organized by Kelly and Brett Surerus and other community leaders, were trying to save money this year, recognizing a responsibility to the many donors who have kept the annual event going, Mr. Surerus said.

Accordingly, they received a lower bid from Costello Marine than they had paid the previous barge operator. Also, Costello has handled the Sag Harbor fireworks and has an excellent reputation for marine work in area waters.

But the barge operator was new and failed to realize that the depth where the barge would be typically located was too deep to secure it because of the lack of proper anchors he had on board.

With thousands of people already gathered on Crescent Beach on a beautiful night, Mr. Surerus said he thought it best not to disappoint the crowds, but to move the barge to a more shallow area — much farther away from Crescent Beach than usual — where it could be properly secured.

Mr. Surerus said he appreciates the support the community has continued to give the organizers through the years and expects the 2020 event will go off without such a hitch.

