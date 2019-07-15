Featured Story

Shelter Island Justice Court reports

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on July 8, 2019, as reported by the court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a state surcharge.

Julio C. Agosto Gutierrez of Riverhead, to unlicensed driving, covering a seat belt violation, fined $107 plus $93 surcharge.

Jeffrey D. Aprea of Mt. Sinai, a pedestrian failing to yield right-of-way to a vehicle, fined $50.

Joseph A. Bocci of Shelter Island, a pedestrian failing to yield right-of-way to a vehicle, fined $50.

Adam M. Bundy of Shelter Island, to a turn signal violation, fined $50.

Wilber A. Fabian Diaz of Hyattsville, Maryland, a pedestrian failing to yield right-of-way to a vehicle, fined $50.

Vincent P. Feeks of Oceanside, to imprudent speed, fined $100.

Maria M. Gatica Perez of Mattituck, to unlicensed driving, covering no stop lamps, fined $107 plus $93 surcharge.

Andrew Hines of Westfield, New Jersey, to a violation of marine vessel regulations, fined $32 plus $93.

Alexander King, to driving while intoxicated, lane violation and leaving the scene of an accident, adjourned for sentencing to July 13, 2020.

Mayor Melecio of Greenport, to fishing without a license, fined $75 plus $25.

Rudy J. Perez-Cano of Greenport, to 3rd-degree unlicensed operation, fined $200 plus $93; to an interlock violation, fined $93 surcharge and 3 years probation.

Scott Kesler of Shelter Island, to prohibited mooring, fined $50.

Deemed scofflaws by the court for failing to appear was Eric A. Horn of Plainview.

Twenty-two cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, 16 at the request of defendants or their attorneys and six at the request of the court.

