Mashomack hosts women-only hunting course

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and The Nature Conservancy joined forces in late June to offer a women-only hunter education program at Mashomack Preserve.

There were 27 participants ranging in age from 13 to 64, with various levels of knowledge, who took the course that included ethics, laws, safe firearm handling and tree stand safety.

Thanks to perfect weather, the class was conducted in the field to provide hands-on training of firearms and review proper hunter safety.

The free hunter safety course is required for everyone in New York State prior to purchasing a hunting license.

The two organizations offered the course to help remove barriers for women getting into shooting sports and hunting.

“It can be harder to find mentors and people to hunt with and male dominated rod and gun clubs can be uncomfortable when practicing hunting skills,” according to a press release from the DEC.

The course was taught by female instructors.

Women who missed this initial course can visit the DEC’s website on “Becoming an Outdoors-Woman” for information about other courses.

[email protected]

Comments

comments