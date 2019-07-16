Retreat offers film and discussion on domestic violence

The Retreat — the East Hampton-based center that renders assistance throughout the East End to victims of domestic violence— is sponsoring a preview screening at Guild Hall in East Hampton Thursday evening of “Donna, Stronger Than Pretty,” to be followed by a discussion.

Filmmaker Janet Martino and cast and crew members will join the discussion.

The film tells the story of how a young mother’s “American Dream” turns into a living nightmare, until she has the inner strength to seek help dealing with an abusive situation.

Washington Post columnist and author Leslie Morgan Steiner, a survivor of domestic abuse, will moderate the discussion.

“Domestic violence crosses all socio-economic lines, affects all genders and all ages, but it is a private tragedy,” according to a press release announcing the screening.

The film, to be released in theaters nationally later in the year, stars Kate Amundsen, known to audiences from the Showtime “Shameless” series as well as from “Westworld” and “The Mindy Project.” Ms. Martino wrote the screenplay along with award-wining writer Pat Branch.

During the event, Guild Hall will display “Warrior Portraits” — a series that puts a face on the hidden stories of domestic violence. The individuals were photographed by Lindsay Morris and their stories are captured by writer Emily Weitz.

Tickets for the event are $45 and may be purchased at the door or in advance at eventbrite.com/e/film-screening-panel-discussion-and-vip-reception-tickets-62054355247.

