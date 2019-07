Tuesday’s weather will be a repeat of yesterday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

It will be mostly sunny with a high near 84 degrees. The winds will be light from the southwest at 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight, clouds move in and the low temperature will be around 73 degrees, according to the NWS, with winds staying out of the southwest at 8 to 11 mph.

