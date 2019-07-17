Board of Ed O.K.s bathroom project

When Shelter Island School received a New York State grant of $250,000 in 2016, it planned to use much of the money to link into an upgraded septic system planned for the Legion Hall.

But with that project reconsidered, the Board of Education agreed at a special meeting Tuesday morning to dedicate money to deal with what Building and Grounds Director Mike Dunning described as remediating “a pretty nasty” situation affecting two of the school’s bathrooms.

When that project started out, the district anticipated spending about $35,000 to renovate the bathrooms, before discovering asbestos and mold, he said. The project has now grown to an anticipated $151,287 to properly deal with the situation, he told board members.

With the septic situation temporarily shelved, the district is free to spend money on the bathrooms with grant money to replace much of the cost, Mr. Dunning said.

The original bathroom renovations were expected to be completed during the summer break, while the more extensive project could go into part of September, he said. But contractors agreed that if September work is needed once school starts, it would be done after the end of the school day and workers would be on hand through the evening.

Other bathrooms in the building would be available to staff and students while the work is underway.

Board member John Klupka Sr. asked what if once the work begins, other needs are discovered. Acknowledging that could happen, Mr. Dunning said he has some money in reserves that could be applied.

By a unanimous vote, the Board of Education approved the expenditure of the money to cover the costs of the project that is to be undertaken by Hirsch & Company of Center Moriches; Never Better Solutions of Bay Shore; and J.C. Broderick & Associates of Hauppauge.

As for upgrading at least one-third of the school’s septic systems, the district could apply money from its fund balance if the need arises, Mr. Dunning said.

