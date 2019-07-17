Kids stuff

Get sandy! Create sand art during Tent Week at the Shelter Island Library on Thursday, July 18, at 6 p.m. Bring your creative hats and use the library’s tools to create your very own piece of art using a variety of colored sands.

Do your kids love music? The Perlman Music Program offers music and fun on Thursday, July 18, at 2 p.m. under the tent at the library. PMP invites all ages to learn about classical music through playful songs and stories followed by an “instrument petting zoo.” Free, open to the public. perlmanmusicprogram.org.

Sylvester Manor offers Story Thyme at the Manor Farmstand on Saturday, July 20, at 10:30 a.m. sylvestermanor.org.

Osprey Observations on Friday, July 19, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Mashomack Preserve offers young naturalists the chance to learn about the fish hawk through hands-on artifacts, a fish-catching exercise, a short talk and a fun game. They’ll have a chance to watch an active nest too. For ages 4 and up. (631) 749-1001.

The third annual Library Tent Week doggy social hour is back on Friday, July 19, at 11 a.m. This year, Yappy Hour features a dog run, portraits and Keith G. who will be taking special portraits of you and your dogs.

Bring the kids to happy hour! That’s right, Mashomack Preserve offers happy hour for the family on Friday, July 19, at 4 p.m. It’s especially for wee ones and their parents/grandparents. Join the Preserve for an hour’s walk into the woods and enjoy the benefits of spending time in the quiet surrounds of nature. Bring or borrow a stroller or backpack. (631) 749-1001.

Join Shelter Island Library’s children’s librarian Anthony Zutter or Mary Larsen Theinert at Mashomack Preserve on Tuesday, July 23, at 10 a.m. to read a book and do a craft while enjoying the outdoors. Children ages 3 and up. (631) 749-1001.

