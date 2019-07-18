Island calendar

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball: Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball: Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer: Tuesdays, 7:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in tennis: Saturdays, 9 to 10 a.m., school courts. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball: Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon: Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise: Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library.

English as a Second Language: Thursdays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Library. For adults, free, with Teri Piccozzi.

Essentrics: Low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Functional Fitness: With Maggie Davis. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf: at Shelter Island Country Club. Ladies Scramble 9:00 on Fridays, Men’s Golf 10:00 on Thursdays. All levels welcome. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Knitting and crocheting club: Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club: Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., Library.

Lego challenges/ marble madness: For kids. The events alternate on Mondays at 2 p.m., Library. (631) 749-0042

Mah jongg club: Monday at 10 a.m., Library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Open gym: For grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., sign in by 8. School. (631) 749-0309.

Pickle ball: At the American Legion Hall, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

Poker table: Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Mah jongg: Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga: Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration: Young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group: Grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Sundays, 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time: For children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Zumba: With Susan Binder. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m.; Saturdays at 9:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold: With Susan Binder. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 18

Crafts: Create sand art during Tent Week at the Library at 6 p.m. Bring your creative hats and use the Library’s tools to create your very own piece of sand art using a variety of colored sands.

FRIDAY, JULY 19

Young naturalists: Osprey Observations from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Mashomack Preserve offers young naturalists the chance to learn about the fish hawk through hands-on artifacts, a fish-catching exercise, a short talk and a fun game. They’ll have a chance to watch an active nest too. For ages 4 and up. (631) 749-1001.

Pet fun: The third annual Library Tent Week doggie social hour is back at 11 a.m. This year at Yappy Hour features a dog run, portraits and Keith G. who will be taking special portraits of you and your dogs.

Manor tours: Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and “All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

Happy hour: Mashomack Preserve’s happy hour takes place at 4 p.m. It’s especially for wee ones and their parents/grandparents. Join the Preserve for an hour’s walk into the woods and enjoy the benefits of spending time in the quiet surrounds of nature. Bring or borrow a stroller or backpack. (631) 749-1001.

PMP concert: The Perlman Music Program offers a Works in Progress Concert at 7:30 p.m. at the PMP campus. Students of The Perlman Music Program’s Summer Music School present varied programs of classical masterworks. Free, open to the public. perlmanmusicprogram.org.

SATURDAY, JULY 20

Market: The Havens Farmers Market is open every Saturday through September 28, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It is held rain or shine on the grounds of The Shelter Island History Center. farmersmarket[email protected]

Intercambio: Learn Spanish and English with conversations in both languages during Intercambio at the Library with Teri Piccozzi from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Free. Featuring light refreshments.

Book club: The Bronte Book Club will discuss “Wuthering Heights” at 11 a.m. at the Library.

Shakespeare: Sylvester Manor presents Shakespeare at the Manor at 6 p.m. on the Manor Grounds. Adults, $18; 18 and under, free. Gates open at 5 p.m. sylvestermanor.org.

Kid fun: Sylvester Manor offers Story Thyme at the Manor Farmstand at 10:30 a.m. sylvestermanor.org.

Manor tours: Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and “All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

B&W benefit: The seventh annual Black & White Benefit will be presented by Shelter Island Historical Society on Saturday, July 20, from 6 to 10 p.m. on the grounds of The Shelter Island History Center. Featuring an evening of cocktails, dinner by Noah’s, dancing to DJ Twilo, photos by Eleanor P. Labrozzi and a silent auction to support the Society’s programs, general operating fund, collections and archives. Wear creative black and white dress. Questions? Email: black&[email protected] Tickets will be available at shelterislandhistorical.org/blackwhite2019.html.

PMP concert: The Perlman Music Program offers a Works in Progress Concert at 7:30 p.m. at the PMP campus. Students of The Perlman Music Program’s Summer Music School present varied programs of classical masterworks. Free, open to the public. perlmanmusicprogram.org.

SUNDAY, JULY 21

Shakespeare: Sylvester Manor presents Shakespeare at the Manor at 6 p.m. on the Manor Grounds. Adults, $18; 18 and under, free. Gates open at 5 p.m. sylvestermanor.org.

Kayaking: Join the crew at Mashomack Preserve from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for a relaxing evening kayak to explore the marshes and coastlines of the Preserve, ending as the sun sets. Visit the Log Cabin Creek aquaculture project and paddle Bass Creek as evening shadows fall. Includes all necessary equipment. $30 or pay what you can. (631) 749-1001.

Book club: The Mystery Monday Book Club will discuss “Iron Lake” by William Kent Krueger at 5 p.m. at the Library.

Meeting: The Annual Meeting of the Silver Beach/Shelter Island Associations, also known as the Silver Beach Association, takes place at the Center Fire House at 5 p.m. followed by a social hour at 6:30 p.m. Sandwiches, salad, cake and liquid refreshments will be provided by the SBA. Suggested donation: $5 per person.

TUESDAY, JULY 23

Outdoor library: Join Shelter Island Library’s children’s librarian Anthony Zutter or Mary Larsen Theinert at Mashomack Preserve at 10 a.m. to read a book and do a craft while enjoying the outdoors. Children ages 3 and up. (631) 749-1001.

THURSDAY, JULY 25

Manor tours: Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and “All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

Great decisions: The Library is hosting Great Decisions: Turning the Tide: Populism in Europe at 5:30 p.m. In the wake of the 2008 financial crisis and in response to the ongoing wave of global migration, a resurgent tide of nationalism across the continent threatens to pull the E.U. apart.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

July 22: Board of Fire Commissioners meeting, Center Firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

August 10: Dering Harbor Trustees, Village Hall, 9 a.m.

August 12: Shelter Island Library board meeting, at library, 7 p.m.

August 13: Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee Meeting, 9 a.m.

August 26: Board of Fire Commissioners meeting, Center Firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

Comments

comments