As if spending a summer day at Sylvester Manor weren’t tempting enough, Shakespeare at the Manor returns with “The Tempest” on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21 at 6 p.m.

This year’s performance of “The Tempest” continues a long tradition of the Sylvester family and their descendants celebrating the arts over the centuries, and this year one of Shakespeare’s last plays will be brought to life 400 years later in a 400-year-old, open-air setting.

According to Executive Director Stephen Searl, “Shakespeare performed at Sylvester Manor encourages a deeper connection to culture and place…something that has been building over many generations of the Sylvester family and something that is very important to our mission today. We are so excited to be working with the community to reimagine how historic sites like Sylvester Manor can be used in creative and cultural ways.”

“The Tempest” tells the story of Prospera, who after being exiled from her native land at the hands of her power-hungry brother Antonio, has made a new life for herself and her daughter on a remote island populated by fairies, spirits and other magical creatures. After 12 years of using her “rough magic” to maintain survival and control over the island and its inhabitants, Prospera summons a sea storm that brings her face to face with her former life and the people who betrayed her. In the ensuing action, this motley group of natives and transplants, humans and spirits, all grapple for dominance and personal justice.

“The actors volunteer their time to perform at Shakespeare at the Manor and many have returned year after year to be part of this unique experience here on Shelter Island. Most are based out of New York City and they all have extensive theatrical backgrounds,” said Tracy McCarthy, the Manor’s director of operations.

When Shakespeare wrote “The Tempest” in 1610, England was in the early stages of its imperialist expeditions into America and the West Indies. Shakespeare’s text reveals a writer who was curious about this new world and the people and places found within it. In imagining such a place, Shakespeare’s fantasy play explores many real world themes such as displacement, revenge, forgiveness, power, subjugation and otherness that all shape the events — sometimes joyful and sometimes sinister — that unfold on the island.

Those early colonial expeditions that sparked Shakespeare’s imagination can be traced directly to Sylvester Manor – established in 1652 as a provisioning plantation for the Barbadian sugar trade and worked by enslaved Africans and indentured Native Americans. The shadow of European imperialism continues to shape our modern world, making “The Tempest” an important play to engage with today, especially at the Manor. This play provides the opportunity to reflect on our shared history and on the timeless impulses, both for good and evil, that make us human.

The local community is encouraged to engage beyond being members of the audience in several ways. Volunteer hosts house artists for the duration of the production, donate and host meals, or otherwise contribute and make the company welcome during their stay on Shelter Island. Gates open at 5 p.m. and guests should bring beach chairs, blankets and picnics to enjoy during the performance. Food from Noah’s on the Road food truck and ice cream will be available for purchase on site.

Tickets are $18 in advance while kids 18 and under are free. Tickets may be available at the door based on availability. Purchase tickets by visiting sylvestermanor.org/shakespeare or by calling the Manor at (631) 749-0626.

Since its inception, the Manor has transformed from a slaveholding provisioning plantation to an Enlightenment-era farm, to a pioneering food industrialist’s estate, and today it thrives as an organic educational farm responsive to, and supported by, neighbors and friends worldwide. The Manor was once a Native American hunting and fishing ground that, since 1652, has been home to 11 generations of its original European settler family.

“Bringing wonderful, engaging arts programming to Shelter Island is a vital part of the mission at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. As a new era is being explored at Sylvester Manor, Shakespeare at the Manor remains a cornerstone in the commitment to encouraging deeper connections to culture and place,” the Manor stated in a press release.

