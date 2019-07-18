THIS WEEK

MANOR TOURS

Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and “All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed” exhibition on Thursday, July 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

MUSICAL FUN

The Perlman Music Program offers music and fun on Thursday, July 18, at 2 p.m. under the tent at the Library. PMP invites all ages to learn about classical music through playful songs and stories followed by an “instrument petting zoo.” Free, open to the public. perlmanmusicprogram.org.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LIBRARY

Friends of the Library presents Under the Tent’s 3rd annual Suds & Song featuring music from the Erich Collins Carey Band on Friday, July 19, from 6 to 9 p.m. Craft beer, prosecco, food and dessert will be available. Tickets available at the Library for $40 in advance or $45 at the event.

INTERCAMBIO

Learn Spanish and English with conversations in both languages during Intercambio at the Shelter Island Library with Teri Piccozzi on Saturday, July 20, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Free. Featuring light refreshments.

BLACK & WHITE NIGHT

The seventh annual Black & White Benefit will be presented by Shelter Island Historical Society on Saturday, July 20, from 6 to 10 p.m. on the grounds of The Shelter Island History Center. Featuring cocktails, dinner by Noah’s, dancing to DJ Twilo, photos by Eleanor P. Labrozzi and a silent auction. Wear creative black and white dress. Tickets are available at shelterislandhistorical.org/blackwhite2019.

SILVER BEACH MEETING

The Annual Meeting of the Silver Beach/Shelter Island Associations, also known as the Silver Beach Association, will be held on Sunday, July 21 at the Center Fire House at 5 p.m., followed by a social hour at 6:30 p.m. Sandwiches, salad, cake and liquid refreshments will be provided by the SBA. Suggested donation: $5 per person.

NEXT WEEK

BLOOD DRIVE

The Town of Shelter Island Blood Drive will take place Thursday, July 25 at the EMS Building at 12 Manwaring Road in the meeting room from 2 to 8 p.m. Register: Judy Meringer, (631) 749-0291, [email protected] Donors receive a coupon for a large McDonald’s sandwich.

STORY THYME

Sylvester Manor offers Story Thyme at the Manor Farmstand on Saturday, July 27, at 10:30 a.m. sylvestermanor.org.

SHAKESPEARE

The Library hosts Shakespeare in the Community: Coriolanus on Saturday, July 27, at 12:30 p.m. with Becky Cole. New members are welcome. Check out a copy of the play at the Circulation Desk.

SILK SCARF PAINTING

The Library hosts a silk scarf painting class on Saturday, July 27, at 2:30 p.m. Lorraine Pepper will teach the class how to paint silk scarves using tie-dye techniques. Class is limited to 10 students. There is no fee but advance registration is required.

MASHOMACK BENEFIT

Mashomack Preserve’s 36th annual benefit celebration, “Nature Unites,” kicks off on Saturday, July 27, at 6 p.m. with cocktails, oysters and clams at the Manor House, followed by dinner under the tent and celebrating on the dance floor. (631) 749-1001.

COMING UP

SHELTER ISLAND HOUSE TOUR

The Shelter Island Historical Society is presenting a tour of homes featuring innovative contemporary architecture and sensitive restoration of historic homes, culminating with an open house at its newly expanded Shelter Island History Center on Saturday, August 3, from 2 to 5 p.m. Advance tickets, $50; at the door $55. Tickets are on sale now at shelterislandhistorical.org/housetour2019.

PRESCHOOL BENEFIT

The Shelter Island Preschool presents “Forest: A Unique Ceremony of Tastings,” a farm-to-table dinner to benefit the forest school program on Saturday, August 3, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Sylvester Manor. Admission is $150 and includes forest-inspired local foods and music. shelterislandpreschool.com.

CLAMBAKE

The annual Taylor’s Island Kettle Clambake will take place on Saturday, August 10, from 2 to 5 p.m. on Taylor’s Island. Shuttle boats will be available at Congdon’s Dock at 2 p.m. or guests can arrive by kayak. Phone Shelter Island Kayak Tours at (631) 749-1990. The bake begins at 3:30 p.m. and features lobster, clams, chicken, sweet potatoes, corn on the cob, watermelon and fresh homemade lemonade. Only 100 tickets are available for $100 ($50 tax deductible). Raffle tickets are $10. Tickets and details: (631) 749-1603, taylorsisland.org.

TENNIS TOURNEY

Shelter Island Library’s tennis tournament takes place Saturday, August 17, at 8 a.m. at Shelter Island School’s tennis courts. Featuring women’s doubles, men’s doubles and a mixed doubles round robin event. Donate $50 to be a family sponsor. (631) 749-0042, silibrarytennis.brownpapertickets.com.

CHICKEN BBQ

The Shelter Island Fire Department’s annual Chicken BBQ takes place on Saturday, August 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Fireman’s Field.

across the moat

SCHOOL FUNDRAISER

Peconic Community School in Aquebogue is hosting SHARE: The Wisdom of our Elders, its annual summer fundraiser at Hallockville Museum Farm in Riverhead on Sunday, August 11, from 5 to 9 p.m. This year’s event will honor the founding grandparents of PCS, Mary and Jim Casey, and features an auction, live music, local food trucks, beer and wine. PCS provides a place-based, community-focused model of education. All proceeds go toward financial aid for students with need. To purchase tickets, donate or sponsor please visit peconiccommunityschool.org/events.

Comments

comments