Summer sounds

TGIF! At Isola Bar & Restaurant, Sara Mundy plays live music every Friday night from 7 to 10 p.m. Kick back with a cocktail and a taste of modern Italian cuisine.

The Ram’s Head Inn presents Sunday Jazz through Columbus Day Weekend from 6 to 9:30 p.m. The evening features live jazz in the lounge, cocktails al fresco and farm-to-table dining.

The Perlman Music Program offers Works in Progress concerts on Friday, July 19, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 20, at 7:30 p.m. at the Clark Arts Center on the PMP Campus. Free, open to the public. Registration: perlmanmusicprogram.org.

The Erich Collins Carey Band plays outdoors at the Library for its third annual Suds & Sounds on Friday, July 19, from 6 to 9 p.m. Featuring craft beer, prosecco, food and dessert. Tickets: $40 in advance; $45 at the door, available at the Library.

The Perlman Music Program’s 25th Anniversary Gala at the PMP campus on Friday, July 26, at 6 p.m. Featuring a beach front reception kicks off the evening with local wines, signature cocktails and savory starters; at 7 p.m. a celebration concert features Maestros Itzhak Perlman and Patrick Romano conducting the future stars of classical music; and at 8 p.m. a dinner and silent auction takes place offering culinary highlights from Shelter Island’s best restaurants and bidding on luxury items. Wear festive attire. Details: (212) 877-5045, [email protected]

Sylvester Manor presents Kerry Kearney and The Unsung Heroes for its Creekside Concert on Sunday, July 28, at 5 p.m. on the Manor Grounds. Admission: $35 in advance, $40 at the door; kids under 10 are free. Gates open at 4 p.m. sylvestermanor.org.

