Shelter Island Reporter obituaries

Virginia Claire Freese of Shelter Island died on Friday, July 12, 2019. She was 95 years old.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated on Thursday morning, July 18 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.

Interment followed at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island would be appreciated.

Elisa Johnson Parrish

Elisa (Lisa) Parrish, a longtime resident of Shelter Island, died peacefully at her home in Brooklyn on June 14, 2019, after a year-long battle with metastatic colon cancer.

Lisa was a major force in city government, the world of child welfare, and issues surrounding vulnerable populations such as LGBT youth.

She was born on July 22, 1958 in Glen Cove, Long Island to Doris and James Parrish. She spent her early years growing up near the shore off Strong’s Neck in Setauket. Lisa often described running to the beach with her siblings and other neighborhood children on idyllic summer mornings, and not coming home until her mother rang the dinner bell at the end of the day.

Her love of the beach, of nature, and of being near the water all stemmed from those years — and eventually led her to make her home in the place she loved best on earth, Shelter Island.

Over the years, Lisa held many leadership positions in New York City government, including deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget, chief of staff for the deputy mayor, and most notably, deputy commissioner for the Administration for Children’s Services. She spent many years overseeing the foster care system in New York, and later in Los Angeles, fighting for better outcomes for children and families.

During her 22 years on Shelter Island, Lisa was a longtime supporter of the Mashomack Nature preserve, as well as of the Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, which in recent years had become one of her favorite organizations. She was an enthusiastic supporter of the CSA, as well as of the ongoing historical and archeological research conducted at the Manor. She was especially impressed with the efforts of the researchers and archivists to document the lives of the many nameless enslaved people and indentured servants who worked over the centuries to maintain the Manor and the farm.

Her loss will be deeply felt by all who loved her, knew her, worked with her, and were touched by her. Her family and friends mourn her loss, and the loss of the work she had yet to do. She was a force for good in the world, and left it a better place.

Lisa is survived by her life partner, Stacia (Stacy) Thompson; her stepson, Jordan Thompson-DeSon; her mother Doris Parrish Oder; her siblings Martha Chapman (Michael), Jeffrey Parrish (Diane), and Cynthia Clauson; her nephews and nieces.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 26 at 2 p.m. at the Brooklyn Society of Friends Meeting House, at 110 Schermerhorn Street. The service will be followed by a reception at the same location.

Should you wish to make a donation in Lisa’s name, please consider one of the following organizations: The Nature Conservancy — nature.org/en-us/

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm — sylvestermanor.org/donate-now.

John E. Roe Sr. of Shelter Island, formerly of Beechhurst, Queens and of the “City Underwriting Agency,” died on Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was 85 years old.

John Roe was the beloved husband of Colette Roe; loving father of John Roe Jr. and Karen Roe; cherished grandfather of John Roe III, Christopher Roe, Elizabeth Roe, Maggie Hayes, John Hayes Jr. and Molly Hayes; and brother of Frances Kestler.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated on Saturday, July 20 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church on Shelter Island, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.

Interment followed at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church or National Stroke Association would be appreciated.

Judith Carlson Winship died on Sunday, July 7, 2019.

She is survived by her husband, William B. Winship, her son Charles S. Greene III (Virginia), her grandchildren Spencer and Julia Greene, and her stepson, Caleb Winship, as well as her sister Marta Moser and brother George Carlson.

She was born in Chicago, Illinois on July 3, 1941 and educated in Chicago public schools and then at Illinois College (B.A.), Hunter College (M.A.) and New York Law School (J.D.).

She spent her entire legal career as in-house counsel at Smith Barney (later Citibank). After retirement, she worked as an arbitrator for the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Judith was a long-time resident of Shelter Island Heights. She loved her house “Blink Bonnie,” her friends and family said, an 1880 Heights Victorian.

She was a member of the Shelter Island Yacht Club and was active in the Garden Club and the Pin and Sin needlepoint group as well as the Shelter Island Book Club.

A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Shelter Island Public Library or to a charity of your choice.

