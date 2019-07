Author Victoria Shorr will speak at the Shelter Island Public Library on Tuesday, July 23, at 5:30 p.m. about her book “Midnight: Three Women at the Hour of Reckoning.”

In “Midnight,” Shorr vividly reimagines the lives of three extraordinary women at the most challenging junctures in their lives: Jane Austen accepting a marriage proposal, only to withdraw it; Mary Shelley writing “Frankenstein” in the midst of personal chaos; and Joan of Arc’s thoughts at the stake.

