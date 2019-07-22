Conversation: Author Tom Junod on writing, Mr. Rogers and Shelter Island

Conversation is a series of talks with interesting people on or around Shelter Island. This week, Susan Carey Dempsey speaks with author Tom Junod, a senior writer at ESPN.

While writing for Esquire, Mr. Junod had a transformative experience profiling television personality Fred Rogers. Their relationship is depicted in the upcoming film “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” starring Tom Hanks and Matthew Rhys.

Mr. Junod talks about that experience, his career as a writer and his love of Shelter Island, where he works from a converted shed.

