Peconic Bay offers programs for caregivers

Anyone who has been a primary caregiver for an ill parent, child or other relative or friend knows despite the love, the day-to-day responsibilities can be overwhelming.

Peconic Bay Medical Center recognized this last year, and thanks to the generosity of a former caregiver, launched a Caregivers Center at the hospital.

Judith Jedlcka, a member of the hospital’s Foundation Board, was the lead donor, having experienced stress while caring for her father.

The Center has a number of programs to assist caregivers, including a series of workshops.

The next one coming up is on Wednesday, July 24, at the center in a multi-purpose room off the hospital’s lobby.

Brian Tully of Tully Law P.C. will discuss ways to protect assets, a subject certainly important to both patients and caregivers. The session runs from 11 a.m. to noon.

Other upcoming sessions include:

• A stress management workshop for caregivers at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 5.

• Understanding estate planning and power of attorney issues and planning for incapacity on Wednesday, August 14, at 10:30 a.m.

• Understanding heart failure on Tuesday, August 27 at 11 a.m.

• Creative problem solving when caring for a loved one with dementia and Alzheimer’s on Thursday, September 12, at 1 p.m.

The center also plans a caregivers’ retreat on Tuesday, November 12 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

In addition, the center provides volunteer coaches trained to assist caregivers as they transition to their new roles and ongoing assistance in coping with issues that can arise. After initial meetings, coaches make followup telephone calls to caregivers through the Stay in Touch program.

To sign up for a workshop, call (631) 548 6259.

