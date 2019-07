If not for John Kaasik behind the wheel and paying close attention, there might have been a tragedy, as Newsom the Turtle (ID’ed by Peter Waldner, who should know) headed into a road in Silver Beach.

Watch closely in coming weeks, as we follow the adventuresome turtle (or a reasonable facsimile) and his trek through the Island, all leading to the 10th annual ArtSI Studio Tour coming up Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18.

