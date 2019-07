The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for a partly sunny Monday morning and a relief from the weekend’s severe heat, with temperatures near 80 degrees.

There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms later, according to the NWS. Some of the storms could bring strong winds and heavy rain.

Tonight will be showery with the possibility of a thunderstorm. The low temperature will be 67 degrees, according to the NWS.

