Fire Commission agrees to explore unified septic system

With a unanimous vote by the Shelter Island Board of Fire Commissioners Monday night, there are now four major taxpayer-funded entities in the Center onboard with exploring a “clustered,” or unified septic system.

Town Engineer John Cronin made his case for the concept to the commissioners Monday night, telling them their interest would strengthen an application to New York State due on Friday to fund an engineering study.

Commission Chairman Keith Clark made it clear the district has no money for the effort in the current year, but it supports exploring the idea.

Mr. Cronin said if grant funding is not forthcoming, the project would have to be temporarily shelved. But even if a grant is secured, the four entities — the school, Fire Department, town buildings and the Library — would have to spend some money for the engineering study in 2020.

He stressed that even if the commissioners opted out of participation, they would likely have to put in their own system at some point and that would be more costly to them than to participate in a unified system.

Most of Suffolk County depends on potable drinking water provided by the Suffolk County Water Authority. Shelter Island, on the other hand, draws 90 percent of its drinking water from wells. Individual property owners are responsible for the potability of their water.

The nitrogen content in Island water has been increasing for the past 25 years, Mr. Cronin said. The town, county and state have been providing grants for individual property owners to install nitrogen reducing I/A (Innovative Alternative) systems. But to have a real impact in the Center, where the worst of the problem exists, would require getting 500 to 600 property owners to convert to I/A systems.

The impact of a unified septic system that covers the Firehouse, Legion Hall, Shelter Island School and the entire town complex would achieve a greater impact, Mr. Cronin said, and demonstrate that these taxpayer-funded organizations are willing to share the responsibility of having clean water.

Mr. Cronin is also working on a request for proposals for companies interested in an engineering study.

A study could be started by January 2020 and a design plan could be in place, perhaps by the fall of 2020, Mr. Cronin said.

Comments

comments