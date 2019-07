Marie Anne Strom of Shelter Island died on July 20, 2019. She was 88 years old.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 25 at 11 a.m. at The Shelter Island Funeral Home, 23 West Neck Road, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Shelter Island Fire Department would be appreciated.

Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

