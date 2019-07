Rain is in the forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS) for Tuesday.

After last night’s thunderstorms and heavy rain, expect more of the same this morning. The high will be near 73 degrees and the wind will be from the north at 5 to 10 mph, according to the NWS.

Tonight there’s a chance of showers, with a low around 63 degrees, and the wind will shift to the northeast at about 6 mph.

