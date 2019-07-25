Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Arrests

On July 18, Jeffrey S. Negron, 44, of Southold was arrested for aggravated driving while intoxicated, failure to maintain lane and unlicensed operation. The vehicle he was driving was impounded under the Suffolk County Seizure Law since the defendant had a prior conviction of operation without a driver’s license. He was processed at police headquarters and arraigned at Justice Court where he was released on his own recognizance.

Bruce M. Hopke, 66, of Shelter Island was arrested on July 18 on North Midway Road for aggravated unlicensed operation. He was processed and released on an appearance ticket directing him to return to court at a later date.

Matthew R. Jankite, 30, of Brentwood was taken into custody on July 20 on a criminal contempt charge after being seen with a protected person on Shore Road in violation of an order of protection. After being arraigned at Justice Court he was released without bail.

Accidents

A caller reported a minor accident on Bridge Street on July 22, after a vehicle operated by Cynthia J. Halaby of Ridgewood, New Jersey passed too closely to a parked car owned by Susan Carey Dempsey of Shelter Island. An officer interviewed both vehicle owners. Since damage to the front bumper of the parked car appeared to be well under $1,000, the owner requested no further action.

On July 20, a truck operated by Julian A. Clark of East Patchogue was attempting to turn around in the parking lot of Piccozzi’s Gas Station. After nearly completing the turn, the top left corner on the box portion of the truck struck and damaged the overhang/gutter/trim of the building, owned by George J. Hoffman of Shelter Island.

Summonses

Martin G. Morgenroth of West Palm Beach, Florida was ticketed on North Ferry Road for having an uninspected vehicle on July 16.

Kelly G. Kinsella of Sag Harbor was given a summons on July 16 for failure to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road.

Tickets were issued to Christian A. Langendal of Shelter Island and Azamat Ochilov of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on July 17 on Grand Avenue for operating motor vehicles while using portable electronic devices.

Angel A. Soto of West New York, New Jersey was ticketed on New York Avenue on July 18 for disobeying a traffic control device.

Edward J. Kiaer of Shelter Island was ticketed on July 19 for failure to stop at a stop sign on North Menantic Road.

John P. Duo of Shelter Island was ticketed on Jaspa Road on July 20 for no seat belt.

Stephanie J. Bucalo of Shelter Island was given a summons on July 20 for allowing dogs to create a noise disturbance, with continuous barking for 10 minutes. A second summons was issued to Ms. Bucalo on July 22 for allowing dogs to bark continuously for 30 minutes.

Cole A. Kringstein of New York City was given a summons on July 20 for having no personal flotation devices on his vessel in Majors Harbor.

Jeffrey C. Sobejana of Shelter Island was ticketed on July 21 in Crab Creek for having no shellfish digger’s permit.

Wilson O. Sinchi of Corona was given a summons on July 21 off Bootleggers Alley for having porgies of insufficient size.

Other Reports

Distracted driving enforcement was conducted in the Center on July 16, and the Heights on July 17 and 22.

Police conducted radar enforcement in the Center on July 18 and in the Heights on July 22.

A caller reported an unwanted person trespassing on a Cartwright property on July 17.

A larceny was reported in Westmoreland on July 17.

Following a report on July 20 of a speeding vehicle in Silver Beach, which the caller stated was an ongoing problem, police advised the caller that an extra patrol would be provided.

Responding to a report of a loud party in a Center location on July 20, the caller was notified that the Town Board had approved a noise exemption for the charitable event, which would be over by 10 p.m.

A complainant reported that a protected person had shown up to his place of employment in Menantic on July 22 and wanted to document that occurrence.

Alarms

A smoke alarm was activated in Dering Harbor on July 16 by burnt popcorn. On July 17 a fire alarm was activated at a Center location, where the Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) was unable to gain entry to the building. First Assistant Chief Anthony Reiter determined it was a false alarm tripped by a power outage in the area.

A carbon monoxide (CO) alarm was activated in Ram Island on July 18. Chief Reiter stated it was a false alarm, due to a power outage. Two Hay Beach alarms were tripped due to the same cause, according to Chief Reiter. SIFD responded to a CO alarm in West Neck on July 21 caused by low batteries. A fire alarm was tripped in the Center for the same reason that day.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to six calls for assistance between July 17 and 22. One patient was transported to Southampton Hospital, the others to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital.

Animal Incident

A caller reported an osprey stuck to an object in its nest at a Ram Island location on July 21. An officer investigated and determined that the bird was still young and unable to fly, not stuck.

Traffic Control Officers

45 parking tickets were issued this week.

