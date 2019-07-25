What’s happening: July 25, 2019

THIS WEEK

MANOR TOURS

Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and “All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed” exhibition on Thursday, July 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

BLOOD DRIVE

The Town of Shelter Island Blood Drive will take place on Thursday, July 25 at the EMS Building at 12 Manwaring Road in the meeting room from 2 to 8 p.m. Register: Judy Meringer, 631-749-0291, [email protected] Donors receive a coupon for a large McDonald’s sandwich.

DECISIONS, DECISIONS

The library is hosting “Great Decisions: Turning the Tide: Populism in Europe” on Thursday, July 25 at 5:30 p.m. In the wake of the 2008 financial crisis and in response to the ongoing wave of global migration, a resurgent tide of nationalism across the continent threatens to pull the E.U. apart.

GARDEN FUN

The Garden Club of Shelter Island presents “A Gaggle of Games” at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church’s Parish Hall on Friday, July 26, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Gather a table of friends for the game of your choice at this festive fundraiser for the club’s contributions to The Gift of Life Foundation, East End Hospice and our Veterans’ Memorials. There will be a fabulous raffle and the traditional delicious strawberry shortcake will be served.

PMP GALA

The Perlman Music Program is hosting its 25th Anniversary Gala at the PMP campus on Friday, July 26. At 6 p.m. a beachfront reception kicks off the evening with local wines, signature cocktails and savory starters; at 7 p.m. a celebration concert features Maestros Itzhak Perlman and Patrick Romano conducting the future stars of classical music, and at 8 p.m. a dinner and silent auction takes place offering culinary highlights from Shelter Island’s best restaurants and bidding on luxury items. Wear festive attire. Details: 212-877-5045, [email protected]

CAR WASH FUNDRAISER

The Shelter Island School classes of 2024 and 2025 will be holding a yard sale, bake sale and car wash fundraiser on Saturday, July 27, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the school grounds. The students aim to raise money for their class trip to Florida to participate in Disney’s Youth Education Series programs.

STORY THYME

Sylvester Manor offers Story Thyme at the Manor Farmstand on Saturday, July 27, at 10:30 a.m. sylvestermanor.org.

SHAKESPEARE

The library hosts Shakespeare in the Community: Coriolanus on Saturday, July 27, at 12:30 p.m. with Becky Cole. New members are welcome. Check out a copy of the play at the circulation desk.

SILK SCARF PAINTING

The library hosts a silk scarf painting class on Saturday, July 27, at 2:30 p.m. Lorraine Pepper will teach the class how to paint silk scarves using tie-dye techniques. Class is limited to 10 students. There is no fee but advance registration is required.

MASHOMACK BENEFIT

Mashomack Preserve’s 36th annual benefit celebration, “Nature Unites,” kicks off on Saturday, July 27, at 6 p.m. with cocktails, oysters and clams at the Manor House, followed by dinner under the tent and celebrating on the dance floor. 631-749-1001.

NEXT WEEK

ST. MARY’S ANIMAL BLESSING

St. Mary’s is hosting its annual Blessing of the Animals on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 11 a.m. with a special service of comfort at noon to mourn the loss of a beloved animal. The service honors St. Francis of Assisi and features refreshments for both humans and pets.

MANOR TOURS

Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and “All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed” exhibition on Thursday, Aug. 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

SHELTER ISLAND HOUSE TOUR

The Shelter Island Historical Society is presenting a tour of homes featuring innovative contemporary architecture and sensitive restoration of historic homes, culminating with an open house at its newly expanded Shelter Island History Center on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 2 to 5 p.m. Advance tickets, $50; at the door $55. Tickets are on sale now at shelterislandhistorical.org/housetour2019.

ST. MARY’S LOBSTER BAKE

St. Mary’s is hosting its lobster bake fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 6 p.m. at the church. Dinner includes lobster tail, shrimp and clams, a baked potato, corn-on-the-cob, dinner roll, and beer, wine and soda. The “landlubber” option offers steak. Tickets: Before July 26, $45; after July 26 or at the door, $50. Limited to 80 eat-in tickets, for take out, call the office. 631-749-0770, stmarysshelterisland.org.

PRESCHOOL BENEFIT

The Shelter Island Preschool presents “Forest: A Unique Ceremony of Tastings,” a farm-to-table dinner to benefit the forest school program on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Sylvester Manor. Admission is $150 and includes forest-inspired local foods and music. shelterislandpreschool.com.

COMING UP

CLAMBAKE

The annual Taylor’s Island Kettle Clambake will take place on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 2 to 5 p.m. on Taylor’s Island. Shuttle boats will be available at Congdon’s Dock at 2 p.m. or guests can arrive by kayak. Phone Shelter Island Kayak Tours at 631-749-1990. The bake begins at 3:30 p.m. and features lobster, clams, chicken, sweet potatoes, corn on the cob, watermelon and fresh homemade lemonade. Only 100 tickets are available for $100 ($50 tax deductible). Raffle tickets are $10. Tickets and details: 631-749-1603, taylorsisland.org.

TENNIS TOURNEY

Shelter Island Library’s tennis tournament takes place Saturday, Aug. 17, at 8 a.m. at Shelter Island School’s tennis courts. Featuring women’s doubles, men’s doubles and a mixed doubles round robin event. Donate $50 to be a family sponsor. 631-749-0042, silibrarytennis.brownpapertickets.com.

CHICKEN BBQ

The Shelter Island Fire Department’s annual chicken BBQ takes place on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Fireman’s Field.

BEACH CLEANUP

Help make a difference at Mashomack Preserve on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m. Join in the annual international coastal cleanup effort that clears and categorizes the various marine debris. All ages welcome. Community service hours available. 631-749-1001.

ACROSS THE MOAT

SCHOOL FUNDRAISER

Peconic Community School in Aquebogue is hosting SHARE: The Wisdom of our Elders, its annual summer fundraiser at Hallockville Museum Farm in Riverhead on Sunday, Aug. 11, from 5 to 9 p.m. This year’s event will honor the founding grandparents of PCS, Mary and Jim Casey, and features an auction, live music, local food trucks, beer and wine. PCS provides a place-based, community-focused model of education. All proceeds go toward financial aid for students with need. To purchase tickets, donate or sponsor please visit peconiccommunityschool.org/events.

Comments

comments