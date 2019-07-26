Young naturalists can visit Mashomack Preserve on Friday, July 26, from 10:30 a.m. to noon to read the famous Shel Silverstein book, “The Giving Tree,” then head out on a walk to meet some woody friends and get to know them better. Ages 4 and up. 631-749-1001.

The Garden Club of Shelter Island presents ‘A Gaggle of Games’ at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church’s Parish Hall on Friday, July 26, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Gather a table of friends for the game of your choice at this festive fundraiser for the club’s contributions to The Gift of Life Foundation, East End Hospice and our Veterans’ Memorials.

Mashomack Preserve’s happy hour takes place on Friday, July 26, at 4 p.m. It’s especially for wee ones and their parents/grandparents. Join the Preserve for an hour’s walk into the woods and enjoy the benefits of spending time in the quiet surrounds of nature. Bring or borrow a stroller or backpack. 631-749-1001.

Sylvester Manor offers Story Thyme at the Manor Farmstand on Saturday, July 27, at 10:30 a.m. sylvestermanor.org.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church is offering ‘To Mars and Beyond,’ a vacation Bible school for ages 3 to 9 running from Monday, July 29, to Thursday, August 1, from 9 a.m. to noon. Kids will enjoy an interactive, energizing, Bible-based good time as they become voyagers. Students will expand on their discoveries by making their own art projects at the Craft Station, singing and dancing to new songs at the Music and Dance Station, exploring the wonders of creation at the Science Station, playing games at the Recreation Station and enjoying tasty treats at the Snack Station. Contact director Ginny Gibbs at 631-749-1231 before July 29. Registration forms are available at ourladyoftheisle.org or at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Our Lady of the Isle R.C. Church and the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

Sylvester Manor presents Goat on a Boat at the Manor, a puppet performance and workshop on Wednesday, July 31, at 4:30 p.m. on the Manor grounds. Free, donations are welcome but not required to participate. sylvestermanor.org.

Young naturalists can ‘Be Nice to Spiders’ on Friday, Aug. 2, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Mashomack Preserve. Through a spider scavenger hunt, spiderweb relay and the making of a climbing critter to take home, children ages 4 and up will appreciate the skills and beauty of our beneficial eight-legged friends. 631-749-1001.

