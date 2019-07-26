Live blues at the Manor 

Slide blues guitar master Kerry Kearney and the Unsung Heroes kick off Sylvester Manor Educational Farm’s 2019 concert series with the first of two summer shows down by Gardiners Creek on Sunday, July 28, at 5 p.m.; doors open at 4 p.m. WPKN’s Bill Nolan cites Kearney’s guitar and dobro playing as one of the contributing factors to global warming, and Bonnie Grice says “With the blues, Kerry Kearney promises and delivers everything from the slow burn to the high wire.”

Opening for Kerry Kearney are the Unsung Heroes, a trio of musicians based in Sag Harbor who have played with nearly every East End band of note and have recently formed what has been called “the South Fork’s newest super-group.” A hit at last year’s Sag Harbor Music Festival, guitarist Bosco Michne, bassist Michael Le Clerc and drummer James Benard deliver a mix of inventive covers and their own incredibly creative and imaginative original compositions.

“Legend” is a word tossed around perhaps too often, but Kerry Kearney has earned it. Winner in 2008 of the Long Island Sound award from the Long Island Music Hall of Fame and an inductee to the New York Blues Hall of Fame in 2013, Kearney has a huge following of loyal fans, fans who know they are listening to one of the best bluesmen in the country.

Together these two bands promise a wonderful performance at the Creekside stage of Sylvester Manor, where concert goers can avail themselves of the local food and beverages for sale or bring a picnic basket. Families, Frisbees, hula hoops and of course, dancing are encouraged. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the door and free for kids 10 and under and can be purchased by visiting sylvestermanor.org.

