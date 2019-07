The lion didn’t lie down with the lamb, but Laser the Malamute did give a rather sloppy kiss to Newsom, the giant box turtle, over the weekend.

Laser, a visitor from Washington D. C., encountered Newsom in a yard, felt an immediate attraction, and couldn’t resist.

Watch closely in the coming weeks, as we follow the intrepid turtle (or a reasonable facsimile) and his trek throughout the Island, all leading to the 10th annual ArtSI Studio Tour, coming up Saturday, Aug. 17 and Sunday, Aug. 18.

