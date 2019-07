The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for a hot summer day on Shelter Island.

It will be mostly sunny, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon.

The high temperature will be 84 degrees, with a southwest wind at 7 to 9 mph, according to the NWS.

Tonight the threat of showers and thunderstorms remains in effect. The low temperature will be about 73 degrees, according to the NWS, with the wind staying steady out of the southwest at 7 to 10 mph.

