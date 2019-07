Marie Anne Strom

Marie Anne Strom of Shelter Island died on July 20, 2019. She was 88 years old.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, July 25 at The Shelter Island Funeral Home, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.

William B. Winship

William B. Winship, a resident of Shelter Island Heights for many years, died Friday, July 19 at San Simeon by the Sound. A full obituary will be published soon.

