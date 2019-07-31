Library presents speaker on career and life changes

Writer and speaker Sara Bliss will be at Shelter Island Public Library on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 5:30 p.m. presenting “Take the Leap: Change Your Career, Change Your Life.”

Over nearly two decades, Sara Bliss interviewed a variety of successful individuals including celebrities, CEOs, athletes, entrepreneurs and philanthropists. Most did not find their dream jobs initially. In fact, many had radically different careers before transforming their lives. For years Ms. Bliss kept a file of these stories hoping to turn them into a book.

Her 2019 book “Take the Leap: Change Your Career, Change Your Life” features these inspiring and relatable stories. The book is also a result of Ms. Bliss herself making her dream a reality. Over 60 men and women are featured. Some turned hobbies into careers, others started businesses.

One of these intrepid career changers is close to home — Shelter Island’s own Maria Schultheis, owner of Maria’s Kitchen.

Others include a tax attorney who started a surf school in Nicaragua, a retiree who founded a global beauty brand on YouTube and a Hollywood executive who sold everything and started a children’s charity.

Join together at the library for an inspiring evening as Ms. Bliss shares these motivating and instructive stories of life reinvention.

