Historical Society hosts home tour

Get ready, architecture and history buffs. The Shelter Island Historical Society will present a tour of unique Island homes on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 2 to 5 p.m. The homes feature innovative contemporary architecture and sensitive historic renovation.

An open house for tour participants will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the newly constructed Shelter Island History Center.

The houses on the tour have been featured in Architectural Digest, Hamptons Cottages & Gardens, T Magazine, Dezeen, Architect Magazine and other publications. All homes, whether modern or historic, take advantage of the natural beauty and idyllic tranquility of Shelter Island. The History Center, completed this year, beautifully melds the historic Havens House with a modern facility that includes an impressive stone and concrete archival vault as well as additional exhibition, meeting and curatorial space, the Society said in a press release.

Tickets are $50 per person in advance or $55 per person on the day of the event. On Saturday, tickets should be picked up at the History Center starting 9 a.m. at the History Center, 16 South Ferry Road.

Tour participants will receive a map and brochure when they pick up their tickets. The homes can be visited in any order. Some (but not all) of the homes will be accessible to those with limited mobility.

Comments

comments