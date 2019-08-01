Island calendar: Aug. 1, 2019

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball: Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball: Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer: Tuesdays, 7:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in tennis: Saturdays, 9 to 10 a.m., school courts. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball: Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon: Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise: Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

English as a Second Language: Thursdays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., library. For adults, free, with Teri Piccozzi.

Essentrics: Low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Functional Fitness: With Maggie Davis. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf: at Shelter Island Country Club. Ladies Scramble 9:00 on Fridays, Men’s Golf 10:00 on Thursdays. All levels welcome. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Knitting and crocheting club: Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Knitting club: Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., library.

Lego challenges/ marble madness: For kids. The events alternate on Mondays at 2 p.m., library. 631-749-0042

Mah jongg club: Monday at 10 a.m., Library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger, 631-749-8805.

Open gym: For grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., sign in by 8. School. 631-749-0309.

Pickle ball: At the American Legion Hall, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

Poker table: Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Senior Mah jongg: Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Senior yoga: Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Sensory exploration: Young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call 631-749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group: Grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call 631-749-1059 for details.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Sundays, 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time: For children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call 631-749-0042 for dates.

Zumba: With Susan Binder. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m.; Saturdays at 9:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold: With Susan Binder. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 1

Manor tours: Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and “All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

Life changes: The Shelter Island Library presents Sara Bliss discussing her book “Take the Leap: Change Your Career, Change Your Life” at 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2

Young naturalists: “Be Nice to Spiders” from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Mashomack Preserve. Through a spider scavenger hunt, spiderweb relay and the making of a climbing critter to take home, children ages 4 and up will appreciate the skills and beauty of our beneficial eight-legged friends. 631-749-1001.

Happy hour: Mashomack Preserve’s happy hour takes place at 4 p.m. It’s especially for wee ones and their parents/grandparents. Join the preserve for an hour’s walk into the woods and enjoy the benefits of spending time in the quiet surrounds of nature. Bring or borrow a stroller or backpack. 631-749-1001.

PMP concert: The Perlman Music Program offers a Works in Progress Concert at 7:30 p.m. at the PMP campus. Students of The Perlman Music Program’s Summer Music School present varied programs of classical masterworks. Free, open to the public. perlmanmusicprogram.org.



FRIDAY, AUGUST 2

Manor tours: Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and “All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3

Market: The Havens Farmers Market is open every Saturday through September 28, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It is held rain or shine on the grounds of The Shelter Island History Center. [email protected]

Seminar: The library presents a septic improvement Q&A with Meg Larsen of Shelter Island Sand, Gravel and Contracting at 10 a.m. She will help guests fill out town and county grant applications. Registration appreciated: 631-749-0042.

Kid fun: Sylvester Manor offers Story Thyme at the Manor Farmstand at 10:30 a.m. sylvestermanor.org.

Manor tours: Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and “All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

History: The Shelter Island Historical Society is presenting a tour of homes featuring innovative contemporary architecture and the sensitive restoration of historic homes, culminating with an open house at its newly expanded Shelter Island History Center from 2 to 5 p.m. Advance tickets are $50; tickets at the door are $55. Tickets will be on sale at shelterislandhistorical.org/housetour2019.html.

Tie-dye: The Library presents tie-dye T-shirt making at 3 p.m. with crafter Rachel Foster. Fee: $5. Register: 631-749-0042.

Benefit: The Shelter Island Preschool presents “Forest: A Unique Ceremony of Tastings,” a farm-to-table dinner to benefit the Forest School from 6 to 9 p.m. at Sylvester Manor. Admission is $150 and includes forest-inspired local foods and music. shelterislandpreschool.com.

PMP concert: The Perlman Music Program offers a Works in Progress Concert at 7:30 p.m. at the PMP campus. Students of The Perlman Music Program’s Summer Music School present varied programs of classical masterworks. Free, open to the public. perlmanmusicprogram.org.

MONDAY, AUGUST 5

Sushi: The library presents DIY sushi with Sonomi. All ages are welcome but young children must be accompanied by an adult. Register: 631-749-0042.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 6

Cornhole: The Lions Club cornhole tournament takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. at Sunset Beach to benefit the Lions Club.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 8

Manor tours: Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and “All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 9

Manor tours: Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and “All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

Happy hour: Mashomack Preserve’s happy hour takes place at 4 p.m. It’s especially for wee ones and their parents/grandparents. Join the preserve for an hour’s walk into the woods and enjoy the benefits of spending time in the quiet surrounds of nature. Bring or borrow a stroller or backpack. 631-749-1001.

PMP concert: The Perlman Music Program offers a Works in Progress Concert at 7:30 p.m. at the PMP campus. Students of The Perlman Music Program’s Summer Music School present varied programs of classical masterworks. Free, open to the public. perlmanmusicprogram.org.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

Aug. 9, Town Board Meeting

Aug. 10, Dering Harbor Board, Village Hall, 9 a.m.

Aug. 12: Shelter Island Library Board meeting, at library, 7 p.m.

Aug. 13: Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee Meeting, 9 a.m.

Aug. 26: Board of Fire Commissioners meeting, Center Firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

Comments

comments