Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Arrest

Hernan A. Murcia, 29, of Shelter Island was stopped on July 25 for several traffic infractions on New York Avenue. Subsequent to further investigation, he was arrested for driving while intoxicated. He was arraigned at Justice Court and released without bail to return to court at a later date.

Summonses

Alexander Korsantia of Waban, Mass. was ticketed on Summerfield Place on July 23 for having inadequate stop lamps.

Kevin M. McCafferty of Shelter Island was given a summons on July 24 on West Neck Road for having inadequate stop lamps.

Beth Santillo of Mattituck was ticketed on Manwaring Road on July 25 for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Marjorie I. DeMelo of Southampton was given a summons on July 26 for speeding 56 mph in a 40 mph zone on South Ferry Road.

Kenyessa T. McMahon of New York City was ticketed on South Ferry Road on July 27 for having inadequate lights.

Marin Chacon of Mastic was ticketed off Bootleggers Alley on July 27 for fishing without a valid fishing registration.

Pablo Arenas was ticketed off Reel Point on July 27 for fishing without a valid fishing registration.

Neil S. Hirsch of Wellington, Fla. was ticketed in the South Ferry Channel on July 27 for having an unregistered vessel.

On July 27, Michael Eastwood of Newport, R.I. was given a summons off Crescent Beach for towing persons without an observer.

Isaac Halpern of New York City was given a summons for having an unregistered motor boat in West Neck Harbor on July 28.

Andrew E. Licata of Jersey City, N.J. was ticketed for imprudent speed, causing a wake that affected the South Ferry boat Sunrise on July 28. The bay constable observed a 53-foot Sea Ray eastbound in the South Ferry channel motor across the bow of the ferry. The wake sprayed seawater onto the ferry deck. The bay constable called the ferry captain to ask how the wake affected them; the captain stated that he had to tell passengers standing on deck to move away from the rail and hold on.

Frank E. Morgan of New York City was ticketed on July 28 for operating a vessel at a speed greater than 5 mph within 100 feet of anchored vessels in West Neck Harbor. The bay constable spoke with owners of six rafted boats that were rocked violently from side to side. His report quoted the owners as saying that no damage was done but that “the wake was crazy.”

A summons was issued to Stephanie J. Bucalo of Shelter Island for noise disturbance after permitting numerous dogs to bark continuously for 12 minutes on July 25.

Accidents

On July 23, a deer ran onto Manhanset Road, striking a car operated by Victor M. A. Panizales of Jensen Beach, Fla. No injuries were reported; the damage exceeded $1,000.

On July 27, a car driven by Drew P. Wolf of Greenport was traveling eastbound on West Neck Road when two deer ran out and caused him to veer off the road and strike small trees and shrubs. The car sustained damage to the right side quarter panel, front passenger door and rear passenger door.

Other Reports

Police conducted radar enforcement in the Heights on July 24 and in West Neck on July 26. Distracted driving enforcement was conducted in the Center on July 29.

On July 27, police responded to a report from West Neck of a fight. The police separated the two individuals and interviewed them, after which both refused to press charges.

Animal Incidents

On July 23, a Center caller reported a baby turkey stuck in a storm drain. Police and the Highway Department worked to remove the grate and free the turkey.

On July 24, a caretaker at a Center location reported finding a large black snake. The animal control officer identified the snake as a Black Racer and advised the caller that it poses no risk to humans. The caller was advised to contact a wildlife rescue agency for more information on removing the snake.

Aided cases

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to 17 calls for assistance. Fifteen patients were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital. Another call for assistance involved a North Ferry passenger. Upon arrival at the Shelter Island terminal, an officer notified a ferry employee and the boat turned around to transport the patient to Greenport.

Alarms

On July 23, a fire alarm was activated in Hay Beach. Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) Chief Reiter was on the scene and stated that it was a false alarm due to an old smoke detector.

On July 25, a fire alarm in Hilo was activated by smoke from burning food. Chief Reiter said the alarm was appropriate.

SIFD responded to a carbon monoxide (CO) alarm in Silver Beach on July 28; dead batteries were determined to be the cause.

On July 29 a CO alarm was activated. SIFD was on the scene and found leaking gas from a generator in the basement.

Traffic Control Officers

54 parking tickets were issued this week.

