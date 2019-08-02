The Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund Annual Benefit raised over $15,000 on Thursday, July 25, at the South Ferry East Landing. Over 200 people attended the lawn party and southern boil, while 197 stayed for the ferry cruise.

The annual event is a benefit for the Strongpoint Theinert Ranch initiative. STR is a place where active and veteran service members and Gold Star families can come together to strengthen, transition and reconnect on a 1,000-acre former cattle ranch in remote Magdalena, N.M. All guest expenses, including round-trip travel, meals and equipment, are underwritten.

“By the end of the year we will have hosted five retreats. Our upcoming one in August is a partnership with national nonprofit Hope for the Warriors,” said event organizer Melissa Mundy.

Currently, STR guests stay in the Theinert family home, but the family is committed to expanding its reach. In May of 2017, the Theinerts announced a capital campaign with a goal to raise $300,000, which would allow them to purchase and install a modular home to serve as a bunkhouse on family-donated land. The 2,600-square-foot bunkhouse will have six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a full kitchen and a great room, giving the family the capacity to host up to 20 guests at a time.

During the event, Ms. Mundy announced that the organization had raised $244,000 towards the capital campaign. After the event, they had raised $259,000.

The lawn party featured a taco bar courtesy of SALT Waterfront Bar & Grill; clams, mussels and shrimp for the raw bar and boil from Braun Seafood Co.; wine from Lenz Winery; beer from Elli’s Country Store; specialty cocktails from Shelter Island Wines and Spirits and Osprey Cafe; and kielbasa from Cromer’s Market. As they did last year, Sara Mundy and Tom Damiani played music. Shelter Island Fire Department provided the tables and chairs while Shelter Island Environmental provided garbage pick-up.

