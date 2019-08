Marcia Meehan frantically stops traffic, as Newsom, the Giant Box Turtle, commits the Island’s unforgivable sin — cutting into the ferry line.

Watch closely in the coming weeks, as we follow the intrepid Testudines (or a reasonable facsimile) and his trek throughout the Island, all leading to the 10th annual ArtSI Studio Tour, coming up Saturday, Aug. 17 and Sunday, Aug. 18.

