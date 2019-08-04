A classroom at sea

Shelter Island’s 7th grade spent five days sailing aboard the Alabama with Black Dog Tall Ships.

Departing from Fairhaven, Mass., the class sailed to the waters near Cutty Hunk to anchor for the night. The “classroom at sea” lessons included hoisting and furling sails, hauling anchors, coiling lines, tying knots, navigating, galley duty and jumping off the bowsprit.

After sailing past Woods Hole, the Alabama tucked into its home port of Vineyard Haven to ride out some rough weather.

Ashore, the class enjoyed shopping for Black Dog merchandise, spotting the Chappy Ferry and the filming location of “Jaws,” enjoying ice cream and taking in a movie.

This trip is an annual tradition proudly supported by the Shelter Island Educational Foundation.

