What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 354.

Tom Speeches emailed us to identify last week’s photo (see below), noting that it’s “the sculpture, outside Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church, entitled ‘A Quiet Moment.’”

It’s also known as a rendition of the Christian “Holy Family,” as Elaine Clifford said when she called us.

Mallory Samson recognized the sculpture and wrote to us, and Georgiana Ketcham commented on our website that it’s a photo of “the magnificent Peggy Mach sculpture.”

Ms. Mach, who died in 2013, was an award-winning Island artist. Her work is in private and public collections around the world.

John Michalak recognized Ms. Mach’s work, and wrote on our Facebook page simply: “A quiet moment.”

Comments

comments