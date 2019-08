Jennifer Dowling Keller and Matt Rowe were married over the Fourth of July holiday weekend in an intimate ceremony on the beach in Carmel, Calif., surrounded by their children, Sylvie, Rhys, Behn, Dax, Sóley and baby girl on the way.

Jenny is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Alan Casey and Mary Beth Dowling of Shelter Island and granddaughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. Alan and Mary Dowling of Shelter Island.

The Rowe Family resides in the San Francisco Bay Area.

