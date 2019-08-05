Marcello Masonry cited by DEC for unauthorized activities

Marcello Masonry owner Robert Marcello has been cited by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) for failing to have proper DEC authorizations for activities at the company’s site at 13 North Ferry Road.

Following an inspection by DEC Police and other staff members in late June, they determined that issues at the site dealt with storage of soil and concrete mixtures generated from the job site. Two tickets were issued — one for operation of a facility without authorization issued by the DEC, and the second for discarding waste at an unauthorized facility.

Mr. Marcello has three months to submit a plan to the DEC to comply with the requirements, including getting authorization for his operation at the site.

Each ticket carries a maximum penalty of $1,500 per day for the time until the violations end and the facility is brought into compliance, according to a statement issued by the DEC.

No fines begin accumulating unless he fails to act in that time. He indicated he planned to seek the proper permits and to work within the DEC restrictions.

The DEC will have the option to either accept or request modifications of that plan.

Mr. Marcello has not responded to a question about whether he has moved forward to remedy the situations the officials had cited.

Town Attorney Bob DeStefano Jr. said the DEC is handling the matter, so no action will be taken locally.

Bert Waife, whose property is next to the site, initially reported the problem of Marcello workers pumping out concrete trucks onto the ground where he said there was no pit to contain the runoff.

Mr. Waife said the town has a role to play in reviewing whatever plan Mr. Marcello submits to ensure it protects neighbors from dust and runoff problems.

“I’m not trying to put the guy out of business,” Mr. Waife said. “I think he can be a good neighbor and most of the time he is.”

