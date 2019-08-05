Pick your team and get ready to hit the court for the Shelter Island Public Library Tennis Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 17. The tourney returned last year from its hiatus since 2005.

The Library has partnered with Moussa Drame Tennis Academy for a round-robin doubles tennis tournament to raise money for the library’s educational programs and other expenses.

“We had a great time last year. It was so fun, everyone thoroughly enjoyed it,” said event chairman Chuck Kraus, who co-chairs with his wife, Linda. “The library offers so many wonderful programs for my children, grandchildren and the Island. We’re happy to help support it.”

There is an entry fee of $250 for the tournament which begins at 8 a.m. and takes place at the Shelter Island School’s tennis courts on North Ferry Road. There will be a men’s league and a women’s league and co-ed teams will play in the men’s league.

“Moussa Drame, the head of Moussa Drame Tennis Academy, donates his time setting up and Walter Richards provides the T-shirts for each player,” Mr. Kraus said.

Prizes will be awarded to the winners and finalists. Stars Cafe will provide a continental breakfast and the Flying Goat Restaurant will provide lunch. To help sponsor this event and have your name, a family name, a child’s or grandchild’s name on the back of the T-shirt, a $50 donation to the Shelter Island Public Library is requested. Contact Terry Lucas at 631-749-0042 regarding donations. The sign-up deadline is Aug. 10.

Visit shelterislandpubliclibrary.org, brownpapertickets.com/event/4290615 or the library itself for an application.

