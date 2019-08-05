This week in Shelter Island history

50 YEARS AGO IN HISTORY

The Amazin’ Mets, 9 1/2 games back at this time in 1969, would capture the National League Pennant and go on to win the World Series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Temporary Baseball Commissioner Bowie Kuhn was elected to a seven-year term as commissioner, but would serve until September 1984.

The Woodstock Music and Arts Festival was getting underway at an upstate dairy farm, attracting 400,000 people to the site.

The first performance by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young would occur at the Auditorium Theater in Chicago.

Actress Sharon Tate and four guests would be murdered at her Hollywood home by members of the Manson Family.



And on Shelter Island . . .

50 YEARS AGO

Havens House gets a facelift

The Shelter Island Historical Society began restoration of the front porch of its Havens House headquarters. The original house had 12 round columns instead of square ones and the organization was reaching out to the community for contributions to restore the round columns.

POSTSCRIPT: Today, work is winding up on the addition of the Shelter Island History Center project that will house the Historical Society’s collections and create new spaces for exhibits, offices, meetings and educational programs.

30 YEARS AGO

Carnival meets goals; merger eyed

The August carnival sponsored by the Heights and Center Fire departments met its fundraising goal in 1989. The cooperation that always existed between the two separate departments when it came to fighting fires was matched by the cooperation in running the carnival.

That started another discussion — there had already been many through the years — about merging the two departments.

POSTSCRIPT: It would be the mid-1990s before a serious discussion began to move forward about the merger that finally happened.

As for the carnival, it has been stopped, but the Fire Department’s Chicken BBQ continues and is slated for August 17 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Fireman’s Field.

20 YEARS AGO

Dems switch to back Giuliani

When Hillary Clinton opted to seek election as a New York senator, many party faithful saw her as a carpetbagger. Among those who heartily endorsed then New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani was former governor Hugh Carey. Mr. Carey’s son, Michael, had put together a fundraiser for Mr. Giuliani at the home of John and Debra Roe that brought together several New York City-connected Shelter Island residents.

Health problems for Mr. Giuliani in 2000 forced him to drop out of the race against Ms. Clinton and Rick Lazio became the Republican’s candidate, losing to her.

POSTSCRIPT: Mr. Giuliani today serves as an advisor and attorney to President Donald Trump.

10 YEARS AGO

Proud day for Shelter Island Police

Ten years ago, the Shelter Island Police Department gained accreditation from New York State. Gaining state accreditation requires a rigorous procedure that looks at policies, operations, use of force, equipment, financing, accounting and other record keeping. Accredited departments must show high standards for what are considered best practices in police work.

POSTSCRIPT: In June this year, the department was re-accredited.

“We want to be as professional as possible,” Chief Read said at a ceremony marking the achievement.

[email protected]

Comments

comments