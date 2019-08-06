Buyer found for Tuck Shop

The Tuck Shop is in contract for a sale and is expected to close before the end of the year.

Long-time owner Pat Sulahian will still be running the legendary ice cream shop in the near future. But real estate professional Angelo Piccozzi said if you want to get scoops of ice cream from her, you better do it this summer.

Mr. Piccozzi has had the listing for the shop for about two years.

Ms. Sulahian made it clear when she first put the property up for sale that while she was ready to call it quits after running the business for almost 40 years, it wouldn’t be a fire sale. The price at the time was $1.2 million.

The buyer has been identified by a Sulahian family member as John Sieni, once the owner of La Maison Blanche and the owner of a storage business on North Ferry Road.

He hasn’t responded to an inquiry about his plans for the business or the price he’s paying for the property.

The shop had belonged to a family leaving Shelter Island when Pat’s husband Bill Sulahian negotiated to buy the building and business in 1980. The building has rear office space that was once occupied by Mr. Sulahian for his law practice before his retirement. There are also two apartments a new owner could rent.

As for Ms. Sulahian’s future, she said last summer she was selling the business with mixed emotions.

“Working is good for you. It makes my head feel totally engaged,” she said. “I take one day at a time and look forward to the fun that is still out there.”

