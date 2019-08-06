Island volleyball team wins prestigious state honor

Shelter Island School has an outstanding record of producing students who excel both on the court and in the classroom.

This spring the New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced that Shelter Island had won its fourth consecutive School of Distinction award.

A School of Distinction is one in which 100% of its varsity teams qualify for and receive the Scholar-Athlete team award during their respective sports seasons. Shelter Island is one of only eight Section XI schools in Suffolk County and 35 schools statewide to achieve the honor.

In addition to the shared county and state recognition, the girls’ 2018-2019 varsity volleyball team also received national accolades. The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced Shelter Island also earned the AVCA Team Academic Award. In order to win the award, the team’s cumulative grade point average must be 90 or above for the entire school year.

The team was nominated by Coach Cindy Belt and Guidance Counselor Martha Tuthill.

The 12 varsity athletes contributing to the team’s success both in the classroom and on the court were Maria Carbajal, Amelia Clark, Lyng Coyne, Lauren Gurney, Nichole Hand, Abby Kotula, Jennifer Lupo, Ella Mysliborski, Amelia Reiter, Jane Richards, Isabel Topliff and Audrey Wood.

This year’s volleyballers hit the court on Monday, Aug, 26 to start their 2019-2010 campaign.

