Shelter Island Reporter Legal Notices: August 1, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that pursuant to Article VIII of the Zoning Law of the Village of Dering Harbor and N.Y. Village Law §7-712(b), the Zoning Board of Appeals of the Village of Dering Harbor will hold a public hearing on Saturday, August 10th, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. prevailing time, at the Dering Harbor Village Hall, Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York, to hear any and all persons either for or against the following applications:

(1) Application of Timothy Hogue appealing the Building Inspector’s “Order to Remedy Violation” dated July 31, 2018, wherein it is alleged that an off-street parking area was constructed without requisite permits on property located at 19 Shore Road, SCTM# 0701-001.00-02.00-001.000.

Copies of the aforesaid applications are on file in the Village Hall, and can be reviewed on Tuesday, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon and Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, or by appointment with the Village Clerk.

BY ORDER OF MEREDITH JENKINS, CHAIRMAN

THE ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR, NEW YORK

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that the Board of Trustees of the Village of Dering Harbor hereby directs that a public hearing shall be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. prevailing time, at the Dering Harbor Village Hall, Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York, to hear any and all persons either for or against a local law entitled: “Local Law amending §2.11 of Local Law No. 1 of 1989 (Waterworks) to clarify the limitations of the use of village water to human consumption and sanitary purposes.”

Copies of the proposed law, sponsored by the entire Board of Trustees, are on file in the Village Hall, Tuesday, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon and Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, or by appointment, and on the Village’s website.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES

VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR, NEW YORK

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that the Board of Trustees of the Village of Dering Harbor hereby directs that a public hearing shall be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. prevailing time, at the Dering Harbor Village Hall, Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York, to hear any and all persons either for or against a local law entitled: “Local Law amending Article X of the Zoning Law to add a new §10-105 with respect to the Chairperson of the Board of Architectural Review and appointment of alternate members.”

Copies of the proposed law, sponsored by the entire Board of Trustees, are on file in the Village Hall, Tuesday, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon and Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, or by appointment, and on the Village’s website.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES

VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR, NEW YORK

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that the Board of Trustees of the Village of Dering Harbor hereby directs that a public hearing shall be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. prevailing time, at the Dering Harbor Village Hall, Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York, to hear any and all persons either for or against a local law entitled: “Local Law amending §8-800 of the zoning law with respect to the organization of the board of appeals, training and appointment of alternate members.”

Copies of the proposed law, sponsored by the entire Board of Trustees, are on file in the Village Hall, Tuesday, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon and Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, or by appointment, and on the Village’s website.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES

VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR, NEW YORK

NOTICE

The resolution, a summary of which is published herewith, has been adopted on June 2, 2019, and approved as a Proposition at the Special Election duly called and held on July 9, 2019. The validity of the obligations authorized by such resolution may be hereafter contested only if such obligations were authorized for an object or purpose for which Shelter Island Fire District, in the Town of Shelter Island, Suffolk County, New York, is not authorized to expend money or if the provisions of law which should have been complied with as of the date of publication of this Notice were not substantially complied with, and an action, suit or proceeding contesting such validity is commenced within twenty days after the publication of this Notice, or such obligations were authorized in violation of the provisions of the constitution.

MICHAEL J. JOHNSON

FIRE DISTRICT SECRETARY

BOND RESOLUTION OF SHELTER ISLAND FIRE DISTRICT (“FIRE DISTRICT”), IN THE TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND (“TOWN”), SUFFOLK COUNTY, NEW YORK, ADOPTED JUNE 2, 2019, AUTHORIZING THE PURCHASE OF A FIRE TRUCK FOR USE BY THE FIRE DISTRICT, INCLUDING APPARATUS AND EQUIPMENT USED IN CONNECTION THEREWITH (“PROJECT”); STATING THE ESTIMATED MAXIMUM COST THEREOF IS $675,000, INCLUDING PRELIMINARY COSTS AND COSTS INCIDENTAL THERETO AND TO THE FINANCING THEREOF; APPROPRIATING SAID AMOUNT THEREFOR, INCLUDING THE APPROPRIATION OF $200,000 FROM THE EXISTING “SHELTER ISLAND FIRE DISTRICT EQUIPMENT RESERVE FUND” HERETOFORE ESTABLISHED, WHICH IS HEREBY APPROVED; AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF SERIAL BONDS IN THE AMOUNT OF NOT TO EXCEED $475,000 TO FINANCE THE BALANCE OF SAID APPROPRIATION; AND PROVIDING FOR THE LEVY AND COLLECTION OF TAXES TO PAY THE PRINCIPAL OF SAID BONDS AND THE INTEREST THEREON AS THE SAME BECOME DUE AND PAYABLE.

Object or purpose: the purchase of a fire truck for use by the Fire District, including apparatus and equipment used in connection therewith, at the estimated maximum cost of $675,000; including preliminary costs and costs incidental thereto and to the financing thereof.

Amount of Obligations

to be Issued: not to exceed $475,000, with the balance of the cost to be paid with $200,000 from the existing “Shelter Island Fire District Equipment Reserve Fund”

Period of Probable

Usefulness: Twenty (20) years

A complete copy of the bond resolution summarized above shall be available for public inspection by appointment only at the office of the Fire District Secretary, Shelter Island Fire District, in the Town of Shelter Island, New York, at the Firehouse (Fire Station No. 1) located at 49 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York, 11964.

Dated: June 2, 2019

Shelter Island, New York

