Weather Service: Chance for thunderstorms this morning

A foggy morning might give way to showers and thunderstorms this morning.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), there’s a 30% chance of rain, mainly between 8 and 11 a.m. The high temperature will reach 81 degrees and the wind will be calm from the east at 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight more rain might be in the picture of the Island, according to the NWS, with a 20% chance of thunderstorms. It will be mostly cloudy with a low around 70 degrees and the wind shifting to the southwest at 3 to 7 mph.

Comments

comments