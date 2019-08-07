Hit happy hour… with the kids! Mashomack Preserve’s happy hour takes place on Friday, Aug. 9, at 4 p.m.

It’s especially for wee ones and their parents/grandparents. Join the Preserve for an hour’s walk into the woods and enjoy the benefits of spending time in the quiet surrounds of nature. Bring or borrow a stroller or backpack. 631-749-1001.

Show the kids the magic of music. The Perlman Music Program offers a Works in Progress Concert on Friday, Aug. 9, at 7:30 p.m. at the PMP campus. Students of The Perlman Music Program’s Summer Music School present varied programs of classical masterworks. Free, open to the public. perlmanmusicprogram.org.

Get the most out of the summer with outdoor storytelling. Sylvester Manor offers Story Thyme at the Manor Farmstand on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 10:30 a.m. sylvestermanor.org.

The Perlman Music Program offers another Works in Progress Concert on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 7:30 p.m. at the PMP campus. Free, open to the public. perlmanmusicprogram.org.

Kids can explore an outdoor library. Join Shelter Island Library’s children’s librarian Anthony Zutter or Mary Larsen Theinert at Mashomack Preserve on Friday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m. Read a book and do a craft while enjoying the outdoors. Children ages 3 and up. 631-749-1001.

Young naturalists will love this! It’s “Turtle Time” on Friday, Aug. 16, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. How do turtles prepare for fall and winter? We’ll discover their surprising methods and discuss the variety of turtles and their habitat. Children will create their own unique shell with crayons and poster board to wear on their backs. Ages 4 and up. 631-749-1001.

Forget American Idol, take the kids to a Perlman Music Program for inspiration. It offers a Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series on Friday, Aug. 16, at 5 p.m. with Nico Olarte-Hayes on cello at the Clark Arts Center. Admission: $25; free for 18 and under. Details: 212-877-5045, [email protected]

