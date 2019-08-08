EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball: Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball: Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer: Tuesdays, 7:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in tennis: Saturdays, 9 to 10 a.m., school courts. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball: Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon: Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise: Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

English as a Second Language: Thursdays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., library. For adults, free, with Teri Piccozzi.

Essentrics: Low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Functional Fitness: With Maggie Davis. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf: at Shelter Island Country Club. Ladies Scramble 9:00 on Fridays, Men’s Golf 10:00 on Thursdays. All levels welcome. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Knitting and crocheting club: Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Knitting club: Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., library.

Lego challenges/ marble madness: For kids. The events alternate on Mondays at 2 p.m., library. 631-749-0042

Mah jongg club: Monday at 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger 631-749-8805.

Open gym: For grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., sign in by 8. School. 631-749-0309.

Pickle ball: At the American Legion Hall, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

Poker table: Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Senior Mah jongg: Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Senior yoga: Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. 631-749-1059.

Sensory exploration: Young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call 631-749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group: Grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call 631-749-1059 for details.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Sundays, 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time: For children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call 631-749-0042 for dates.

Zumba: With Susan Binder. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m.; Saturdays at 9:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold: With Susan Binder. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, AUGUST 9

Manor tours: Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and “All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

Happy hour: Mashomack Preserve’s happy hour takes place at 4 p.m. It’s especially for wee ones and their parents/grandparents. Join the Preserve for an hour’s walk into the woods and enjoy the benefits of spending time in the quiet surrounds of nature. Bring or borrow a stroller or backpack. 631-749-1001.

PMP concert: The Perlman Music Program offers a Works in Progress Concert at 7:30 p.m. at the PMP campus. Students of The Perlman Music Program’s Summer Music School present varied programs of classical masterworks. Free, open to the public. perlmanmusicprogram.org.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 10

Meeting & Party: The Menantic Peninsula Association’s Annual Meeting & Party will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at The Island Boatyard, on the porch. The Topic will be Menantic Area Water.

Market: The Havens Farmers Market is open every Saturday through September 28, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It is held rain or shine on the grounds of The Shelter Island History Center. [email protected]

Kid fun: Sylvester Manor offers Story Thyme at the Manor Farmstand at 10:30 a.m. sylvestermanor.org.

Manor tours: Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and “All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed” exhibition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

PMP Concert: The Perlman Music Program offers a Works in Progress Concert at 7:30 p.m. at the PMP campus. Students of The Perlman Music Program’s Summer Music School present varied programs of classical masterworks. Free, open to the public. perlmanmusicprogram.org.

MONDAY, AUGUST 12

Meditate: Maria Maier brings meditation to Mashomack Preserve’s forest at 9 a.m. with crystal singing bowls, which sound musical notes when played and are deeply relaxing. They support the body’s natural healing ability. Add to that the sounds of nature and inner visions arise, cellular healing unfolds, and deep meditation opens its mysteries. $10 fee. Rain location: American Legion Hall. Ages 18 and up. 631-749-1001.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 13

Outdoor library: Join Shelter Island Library’s children’s librarian Anthony Zutter or Mary Larsen Theinert at Mashomack Preserve at 10 a.m. Read a book and do a craft while enjoying the outdoors. Children ages 3 and up. 631-749-1001.

Book club: The library’s book club meets to discuss “Educated” by Tara Westover at 5 p.m.

Film: The library offers a screening of “Pranzo Di Ferragosto (Mid-August Lunch)” at 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 15

Manor tours: Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and “All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed’ exhibition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

Decisions: The library presents Great Decisions: Decoding U.S.-China Trade at 5:30 p.m.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

Aug. 10: Dering Harbor Board, Village Hall, 9 a.m.

Aug. 12: Shelter Island Library board meeting, at library, 7 p.m.

Aug. 13: Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee Meeting, 9 a.m.

Aug. 26: Board of Fire Commissioners meeting, Center Firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

Comments

comments