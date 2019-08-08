What’s happening around the Island

THIS WEEK

MANOR TOUR

Sylvester Manor offers self-guided tours of the Manor House and “All that has Been: Our Roots Revealed” exhibition on Friday, Aug. 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10. sylvestermanor.org.

CAR WASH

The classes of 2024 and 2025 will be holding a yard sale, bake sale and car wash at Shelter Island School on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The benefit raises money for their class trip to Florida to participate in Disney’s Youth Education Series programs.

CLAMBAKE

The annual Taylor’s Island Kettle Clambake will take place on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 2 to 5 p.m. on Taylor’s Island. Shuttle boats will be available at Congdon’s Dock at 2 p.m. or guests can arrive by kayak. Phone Shelter Island Kayak Tours at 631-749-1990. The bake begins at 3:30 p.m. and features lobster, clams, chicken, sweet potatoes, corn on the cob, watermelon and fresh homemade lemonade. Only 100 tickets are available for $100 ($50 tax deductible). Raffle tickets are $10. Tickets and details: 631-749-1603, taylorsisland.org.

MEDITATION & MUSIC

Maria Maier brings meditation to Mashomack Preserve’s forest on Monday, Aug. 12, at 9 a.m. with crystal singing bowls, which sound musical notes when played and are deeply relaxing. They support the body’s natural healing ability. Add to that the sounds of nature and inner visions arise, cellular healing unfolds, and deep meditation opens its mysteries. $10 fee. Rain location: American Legion Hall. Ages 18 and up. 631-749-1001.

NEXT WEEK

TENNIS TOURNEY

The Shelter Island Library tennis tournament fundraiser returns on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 8 a.m. at the Shelter Island School Courts. Moussa Drame Tennis Academny sponsors the round robin event which features men’s, women’s and co-ed teams. Entry is $250. Visit shelterislandpubliclibrary.com for more information.

INTERCAMBIO

The library hosts Intercambio with Teri Piccozzi on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. Featuring English and Spanish speakers in conversation and light refreshments.

CARNIVAL

Hay Beach presents its annual Hay Beach Carnival and Block Party on Saturday Aug. 17, from noon to 3 p.m. in front of 10 Hay Beach Road. Food and non-alcoholic drinks will be provided to all Hay Beach residents and guests. The rain date is Aug. 24. RSVP accepts only to 631-749-1972.

CHICKEN BBQ

The Shelter Island Fire Department’s annual Chicken BBQ takes place on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Fireman’s Field.

ARTSI

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of ARTSI’s studio tours on Saturday, Aug. 17, and Sunday, Aug. 18, from noon to 5 p.m. It features the works of 16 Shelter Island artists working in various mediums including painting, sculpture, computer and fabric art and is open to the public free of charge.

DUCK RACE

The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce presents its annual duck race on Aug. 18 at Volunteer Park Bridge Street.

COMING UP

ANIMAL ADOPTION

ARF presents Tailgating, a cat and dog adoption event at the police station on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you have a dog at home and are serious about adopting another, please bring them with you for a mandatory meet and greet. Free admission, adoption fees apply. For more information contact [email protected]

GREEN EXPO

The annual Green Expo will take place on the grounds of the American Legion Hall on Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

COCKTAIL PARTY

Sylvester Manor is hosting its third annual Cocktail Party at the Windmill fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m. at the farm. Tickets are $125 and can be purchased at sylvestermanor.org.

CONCERT AT THE MANOR

Sylvester Manor presents Los Hacheros performing at its Creekside Concert on Sunday, Aug. 25. Gates open at 4 p.m. and the concert is at 5 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the door and kids under 10 are free. sylvestermanor.org.

SNAPPER DERBY

The Shelter Island Lions Club presents its annual Snapper Derby on Saturday, Aug. 31, with all-day fishing around the Island and a weigh-in, fish fry and awards ceremony at 5 p.m. at Legion Hall.

CONCERT

The Shelter Island Friends of Music presents The Lysander Trio, a violin, piano and cello ensemble for its fourth concert in its 2019 Concert Series on Sunday, Sept. 1, at 8 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. The Trio will be presenting their “Light and Matter” program, performing music by Scriabin, Haydn, Fauré and Schubert. A meet-the-artist reception will follow featuring wine and cheese. Donations are appreciated.

COCKTAILS & A CRUISE

Sylvester Manor presents its Harvest Moon Cocktail Party and Ferry Cruise on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. aboard South Ferry; watch the moon rise. Tickets are $75 and available at sylvestermanor.org.

BEACH CLEANUP

Help make a difference at Mashomack Preserve on Saturday, September 21, 11 a.m. Join in the annual international coastal cleanup effort that clears and categorizes the various marine debris. All ages welcome. Community service hours available. 631-749-1001.

ACROSS THE MOAT

SCHOOL FUNDRAISER

Peconic Community School in Aquebogue is hosting SHARE: The Wisdom of our Elders, its annual summer fundraiser at Hallockville Museum Farm in Riverhead on Sunday, Aug. 11, from 5 to 9 p.m. It features an auction, live music, food trucks, beer and wine. All proceeds go toward financial aid for students with need. Tickets: peconiccommunityschool.org/events.

