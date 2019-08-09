Shelter Island Reporter Legal Notices: August 8, 2019

Advertisement for Bids

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: The Town Clerk’s office is accepting sealed bids until 3pm,prevailing time, on the 21st day of August, 2019 at 38 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, NY 11964 for a New 2020 series truck, Gas engine, 2500 series 4 wheel drive , with 8 1/2 western plow. Detailed specifications/applications are available to any interested bidder at the Office of the Superintendent of Highways, P.O. Box 1000 Shelter Island, New York 11964-1000 631-749-1090.

The contract for the above item will be awarded by the Superintendent of Highways to the lowest responsible bidder. In the event of more than one equally low bid, the Superintendent of Highways reserves the right to award the contract to the most responsible bidder, and to accept the bid deemed most favorable to the Town. The Superintendent of Highways reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to re advertise for new bids. A certificate of non-collusion must be submitted with each bid. Bids shall be sealed in an envelope and marked on the exterior of the envelope “Plow Truck”.

Bids will be opened on Friday, August, 16th at 3:05pm. Brian Sherman Superintendent of Highways Town of Shelter Island Dated: August 5, 2019

Request for Bid

Precast Cement Drainage Products

Notice is hereby given that The Superintendent of Highways/Commissioner of Public Works is seeking sealed bids for any or all specified precast cement. Drainage products will include steel open grate covers. Contact the Superintendent of Highways/Commissioner of Public Works, Brian Sherman at 34 No. Menantic Road, PO Box 1000, Shelter Island, NY 11964 631-749-1090 or [email protected], M-F, 8am to 3pm, for bid specifications or any needed clarification. Sealed bids should be submitted to the Town Clerk, Town of Shelter Island, 38 North Ferry Rd, PO Box 970, Shelter Island, NY 11964 prior to 3pm on Friday, August 16th, 2019 at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

The Town reserves the right to waive any informality in any bid and to reject any or all bids. Brian Sherman Superintendent of Highways Commissioner of Public Works

