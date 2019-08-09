The Shelter Island Educational Foundation hosted its annual porch party on July 6 at the home of Karen Brush overlooking her English garden and West Neck Bay.

The event featured music, wine, refreshments and a silent auction. All proceeds benefit the Shelter Island Educational Foundation in its mission to create and provide educational opportunities that inspire, enhance and broaden the horizons of our children and the community.

“This annual event helps us to replenish our grants budget. We generally give over $30,000 in monies for grants and educational programs each year between our fall and spring grant cycles,” said Janine Mahoney of SIEF.

