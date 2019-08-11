Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Marie Ann Strom

Marie Ann Strom of Shelter Island died on July 20, 2019 at Southampton Hospital after an illness of three months. She was 88 years old.

She was born in Mt. Pleasant, NY on April 8, 1931 to Caroline (Kiesecker) and John Mierau and graduated from Jamaica High School.

On February 1, 1949, she married George C. Strom in Jamaica, NY and for a time worked at Dunn & Bradstreet in New York City as a secretary.

For the past 32 years, she has lived on Shelter Island and was involved in the Shelter Island Community Chorus, Shelter Island Organization, Blue Smoke Antique Auto Club and Antique Automobile Club of America.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, George C. Strom; three children, Susan M. Strom of Brattleboro, Vt., Raymond J. Strom of Portland, Ore., Judith A. Strom of Brattleboro, Vt.; a sister, Florence Lehner of Latham, NY and two grandchildren.

Marie was predeceased by a daughter, Laura Jean Strom.

Services were held at The Shelter Island Funeral Home on Thursday, July 25, 2019 with Fr. Peter DeSanctis officiating.

Additional services are pending.

Memorial donations to the Shelter Island Fire Department, P.O. Box 613, Shelter Island, NY 11964, would be appreciated.

